Carrie Underwood's son thinks she is 70-years-old.

The 36-year-old singer has revealed her eldest child - Isaiah, four, who she shares with husband Mike Fisher - thinks she is double her age and is convinced her job is ''doing the laundry''.

Sharing the image to social media, she captioned it: ''Sooooo ... apparently I'm 70 and I'm really good at doing the laundry (sic)''

The piece of homework reads: ''My mom's name is Carrie. I think my mom is 70 years old. My mom likes to eat salad. My mom's eyes are brown and her hair is blonde. My mom and I like to watch television together. My mom always says 'I love you'. My mom's job is wash the laundry. If I could buy my mom any gift I would buy her a cake. My mom is really good at folding laundry. If my mom had time, she would like to ride horses.''

Meanwhile, the 'Jesus, Take the Wheel' hitmaker - who has Jacob, 12 months, with Mike - recently revealed her eldest son is ''so helpful'' around the house and he has had some positive influence on their family dynamic.

Carrie explained: ''We initially in our lives kind of wanted our kids a little closer in age. That didn't happen, because God has a different plan sometimes. Being almost five years old, he's just so helpful, and he looks out for his little brother. And he's good at [obliging] when you ask him to do something; he's a very task-oriented child. So if you ask him to do something, he wants to feel helpful and he wants to do it and be a part of things.''

And mother of two Carrie admitted she found it harder to ''bounce back'' following the birth of her second child in January 2019.

She said: ''After having my first kid, I felt like I bounced back fast. And then with Jake, it was like my body took a minute to get back to me. It was frustrating, because I'm like, 'Why wasn't it like the first time?'''