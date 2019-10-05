Carrie Underwood's son has made himself the head of catering on her tour.

The 'Before He Cheats' hitmaker is currently in the midst of her 'Cry Pretty' tour and she has revealed her son Isaiah, four, has taken a very key role behind the scenes.

Speaking on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert about her sons Isaiah and Jacob, eight months, she said: ''They love it. Well, I mean, Jake would be fine no matter where we were. Somebody recently called him 'The Mayor of Catering' because he's just like, 'Hi, everybody!' and loves seeing everyone. He's got his little scooter he rides around the venues in. He's such a people guy. So he's living the dream.''

Carrie previously admitted she wants to inspire women to realise they don't have to sacrifice their dreams to raise a family.

She said: ''Women in this industry carry a lot on them. I think that's something people don't really think about. You see us on stage, and you see the rhinestones and the make-up and the hair; you don't see all the hours that went into everything else. I feel like there's a lot of women who feel like they have to give up [having a family] to follow their dreams, and hopefully they can see that you can juggle. I'm not gonna lie. It's hard, but you get people around you who will help and be a part of your family. You can have it all. We are living the dream.

''I never knew what it was like to be a mom and a wife and a woman in this business until I became those things. It makes me respect those women that I grew up idolising even more, and I didn't even know all that they had on their plate.''