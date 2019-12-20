Carrie Underwood's eldest son Isaiah is ''so helpful'' around the house, especially when it comes to his younger brother Jacob.
The 'Before He Cheats' hitmaker has four-year-old Isaiah and 11-month-old Jacob with her husband Mike Fisher, and although the couple initially hoped their sons would be closer in age, Isaiah nearing his fifth birthday has had some unexpected positive influence on their family dynamic.
Carrie explained to People magazine: ''We initially in our lives kind of wanted our kids a little closer in age. That didn't happen, because God has a different plan sometimes.
''Being almost five years old, he's just so helpful, and he looks out for his little brother. And he's good at [obliging] when you ask him to do something; he's a very task-oriented child. So if you ask him to do something, he wants to feel helpful and he wants to do it and be a part of things.''
The 36-year-old singer initially conceived a second child in 2017 when Isaiah was two, but she suffered a miscarriage, before tragically losing another two babies before falling pregnant with Jacob.
Meanwhile, Carrie recently said she found it harder to ''bounce back'' following the birth of her second child.
She said: ''After having my first kid, I felt like I bounced back fast. And then with Jake, it was like my body took a minute to get back to me. It was frustrating, because I'm like, 'Why wasn't it like the first time?' ''
But the country star understands that she's older than she was when she had her first child, and has learned how to ''cut [herself] some slack''.
She added: ''But I'm four years older. That also helped me shift my mindset - I'm still working hard, wanting to be the best me possible, but cutting myself slack and just thinking, 'Be kind to yourself'. It's amazing what we [women] do to ourselves. We're probably all our toughest critics.''
