Carrie Underwood says her son makes her feel the ''prettiest'' girl in the world.

The 35-year-old singer suffered a nasty fall in November resulting in a broken wrist and facial injuries which needed 40 stitches, but after taking time away from the spotlight because she didn't ''feel like herself''.

The 'Cry Pretty' singer says her three-year-old son Isaiah Michael helped her regain her confidence by saying he prefers her natural, makeup free face.

Speaking to PEOPLE, she said: ''I feel the prettiest when my kid says something that's just super sweet, this morning, Melissa, my hair and makeup artist, was starting to put my makeup on and he's all in his pajamas and he said, 'No, don't do that!' and I was like, 'Why, baby, why are you upset?' And he said, 'I like you just how you are.' He didn't want me to put makeup on, that made me feel pretty. I know I wasn't [pretty] because I had just woken up and hadn't brushed my teeth yet, but he made me feel pretty.''

And the star previously revealed her biggest concern after the fall was how the tot - whom she shares with husband Mike Fisher - would react to her bruised face.

Speaking on 'The Bobby Bones Show' podcast, she said: ''For a while, I was worried he would be scared of me. But now if I put makeup on, he's like, 'Mommy, your boo-boo's all gone.'''

The 'Cry Pretty' singer also gave an interview with Storme Warren on SiriusXM on Thursday, where she revealed more details on how she sustained her injuries.

She said: ''I was clumsy and I tripped. I held onto the dog leashes in my left hand and went to catch myself with my right and just missed the step.

''I thought I just busted my lip. Then I walked inside and took the dog leashes off and took my coat off and went to go survey the damage and was like, 'Oh, no!' It wasn't pretty.''