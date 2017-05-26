Carrie Underwood's life has been a ''dream'' since she won 'American Idol'.

The 34-year-old singer was crowned champion on the talent contest in 2005, but 12 years later and the star still cannot come to terms with the fact she won the fourth season of the popular show and has enjoyed a successful music career.

The blonde-haired beauty shared a sweet post of her performing on the competition after being announced as the winner on her Instagram account.

The upload was captioned: ''12 years later and I'm still not sure how it all happened to me! 12 years ago today, my dreams came true and life has been a dream ever since! I am beyond blessed and so thankful! #AmericanIdol #TBT (sic).''

And the 'Jesus, Take The Wheel' hitmaker has revealed she would whole-heartedly support her two-year-old son Isaiah - who she has with her husband Mike Fisher - if he wanted to follow in her footsteps and become a musician.

Speaking previously about her child's future, the Oklahoma-born star said: ''We're ready to support him in whatever it his that he wants to do and be and whoever he wants to become, but I just want him to be happy.''

And all Carrie - who recently revealed she is taking a short break from her career to focus on motherhood - wants is for her child to credit her and her spouse as ''good parents'' when he is older.

She added: ''I want him to say, 'I had good parents, I had a good childhood.' And I just want him to do good things in the world.''

And Isaiah is already showing his love for performing.

Carrie explained: ''He loves to sing, he loves to dance and he loves to just be kind of a show-off. So I laugh all day, every day.''