Carrie Underwood's work life balance is a ''wonderful mess''.

The 'Cry Pretty' hitmaker is set to head out on tour in support of her latest album this week, and has decided to take her children - four-year-old Isaiah and three-month-old baby Jacob, whom she has with her husband Mike Fisher - with her in order to try not to miss too many ''milestones'', as she says it's difficult for her to balance her home and work lives.

She said: ''Our first day of the Storyteller Tour, my son Isaiah walked for the first time. Now he's four and we're on the Cry Pretty Tour. I just know we're gonna have many more milestones with him and with Jacob, who is three months old.

''It just makes my heart happy [that] I have the kind of job where I can bring my children with me and they can be a part of it. My work and my life kind of collide all together and it makes for a big, wonderful mess.''

And although she finds taking her children on tour to be stressful at times, she's thankful the hotel stays mean she doesn't have to clean up.

Speaking to 'Entertainment Tonight', she added: ''I don't have a house to clean. I don't have as much laundry to do. I get to work out more consistently when I'm out on the road. I can't get up there and do what I do how I would like to do it if I'm out of shape.''

Meanwhile, Carrie recently said she thinks it's ''impossible'' for mothers to ''have it all together''.

The 36-year-old singer said: ''Everything that we all do is just as difficult, but in different ways. Going out on the road with a three month old ... I'm tired. But I mean, how many people get to take their children to work with them?

''I feel like moms put a lot of pressure on themselves to have it all together and know everything and plan for everything and you just ... it's impossible.''