Carrie Underwood's children had to hide in a ''little safe room'' when a deadly tornado ripped through Nashville on Tuesday (03.03.20).

The 'Before He Cheats' hitmaker - who is currently in New York to promote her new book 'Find Your Path: Honor Your Body, Fuel Your Soul, and Get Strong with the Fit52 Life' - was left fearing for the safety of her husband Mike Fisher and their children Isaiah, five, and Jacob, 13 months, back home in Tennessee after a lethal thunderstorm tore through the US state - killing at least 21 people - in the early hours of this morning.

Speaking on 'TODAY' on Tuesday, the 36-year-old singer said: ''I'm like texting people I know, and I'm like asking my husband if everybody's good. He said he had to go upstairs at like 2 a.m. and grab the boys and take them down to a little safe room in our house. I was like, 'I bet everybody is crying.' It's 2 a.m., freaking out, so it was scary.''

A whole host of celebrities took to their social networking sites to send well wishes and condolences to those affected by the horrific tornado.

Dolly Parton said: ''Praying for all those affected by the devastating storms in Tennessee and my heart is especially with the families who lost loved ones (heart emoji) We are all with you. (sic)''

Justin Bieber added: ''Sending love to Nashville''

While Reese Witherspoon said: ''Praying for everyone in Nashville and Middle Tennessee dealing with the aftermath of last night's tornado.

''I'm just heartbroken and saying special prayers for the families who lost loved ones. Please stay safe.''

Around 44,000 people have been plunged into darkness due to infrastructure damage, while John C Tune Airport, about eight miles from the city centre of Nashville, has experienced ''significant damage''.