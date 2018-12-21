Carrie Underwood is struggling with insomnia.

The 'Before He Cheats' hitmaker is expecting her second child with her husband Mike Fisher and she admits she is ''losing her mind'' over her pregnancy insomnia.

She wrote on Twitter: ''Dear pregnancy insomnia, Please go bother someone else...like dads. Go bother dads. My husband sleeps so soundly and peacefully and I've been awake for 2 hours (so far). How is this fair? Imma lose my mind! (sic)''

Meanwhile, Carrie - who already has three-year-old son Isaiah - previously admitted she is ''so thankful'' to be pregnant following three devastating miscarriages.

She shared: ''It took us a while to get here ... I'm gonna cry again. [I'm] just so thankful to find out Isaiah's gonna have a baby brother. It was just great news. We're excited ... Balance is what it's all about, no matter what your job is. Being a mom, working and dividing your time. It's what we all have to do as mothers.''

Carrie had previously revealed she had endured three miscarriages in the last two years, and said she was left feeling ''angry'' by the ordeal.

She added: ''I had always been afraid to be angry. Because we are so blessed. And my son, Isaiah, is the sweetest thing. And he's the best thing in the world. And I'm like, 'If we can never have any other kids, that's okay, because he's amazing.' And I have this amazing life. Like, really, what can I complain about? I can't.

''I have an incredible husband, incredible friends, an incredible job, an incredible kid. Can I be mad? No. [But after the miscarriages,] I got mad. [I thought], 'Why on Earth do I keep getting pregnant if I can't have a kid?' Like, what is this? Shut the door. Like, do something. Either shut the door or let me have a kid.''