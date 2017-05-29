Carrie Underwood is a ''better'' mother and wife when she feels good about herself.

The 'Before He Cheats' hitmaker - who has two-year-old son Isaiah with her husband Mike Fisher - feels lucky to have such a ''supportive husband'' and a ''great unit'' around her.

She told People magazine: ''It helps having a supportive husband and a great unit around me.

''You have to sit down and talk to those around you because I feel like I'm a better mom, a better wife, a better friend when I feel good about myself. It's endorphins and all that stuff that's being released, too. No bad things can come out of taking care of yourself!''

Meanwhile, the 34-year-old singer previously confessed that her ''whole life changed'' when she welcomed her son into the world.

She explained: ''Our whole life has changed. I remember when we first found out we were gonna have him it [was] like, 'How are we gonna do this? Our lives are so crazy as it is.'

''But you just make room and you learn how important that family time is, and to be able to spend time and carve out some of that and maybe get to go on vacation and maybe get to go on a cruise - that stuff is so important to, like I said, make time for family. That's what it's all about.''

However, Carrie admits it is not always easy juggling motherhood and her career.

She added: ''I'm not going to lie, it's difficult when professionalism and your mommyhood collide - which is on a daily basis - but it's wonderful. It's like bring your baby to work every day.

''He's just there, and it's great he's on the bus and helping me get ready. It might make things take a little longer, but he's just my little sunshine. He makes me happy all day. [But] I've blocked off some time to be able to take him trick-or-treating a little bit and got him a costume and everything.''