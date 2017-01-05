Carrie Underwood has revealed her dog is undergoing hydrotherapy after being paralysed by a herniated disc in his back.
In a short Instagram video, the 33-year-old singer has revealed one of her beloved mutts, rat terrier Ace, suffered a herniated disc before Christmas.
Although the pooch was initially paralysed, Carrie's canine companion is now on the mend thanks to the physical therapy classes.
Captioning a video of her dog in a hydrotherapy pool, the country star - who rose to fame after winning 'American Idol' in 2005 - wrote: ''Right before Christmas, my little Ace suffered a herniated disk. He was completely paralyzed in his back end for a couple of days and, with rest, soon got mobility back in his right side ... his left side is slowly getting better but we have a long way to go ... he's taking his physical therapy like a champ! And, of course, this is too adorable not to post! (sic)''
The video shows the 'Church Bells' singer encouraging her cute pet to walk on a treadmill submerged in water.
Carrie and her husband Mike Fisher also have another dog named Penny who has also proven to be a hit with fans in her previous Instagram posts.
The couple are also parents to their 22-month-old son Isaiah.
The Grammy Award-winning artist is currently taking a break after just finishing a year-long tour with Easton Corbin and the Swon Brothers.
