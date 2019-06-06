Carrie Underwood thinks it's ''crazy'' she's the most successful performer in CMT Music Awards history.

The 36-year-old singer - who shot to fame when she won 'American Idol' in 2005 - scooped the Female Video award for 'Love Wins' and Video of the Year for 'Cry Pretty' at Wednesday's (05.06.19) ceremony, bringing her tally up to 20 wins in total, more than any other artist, and she's grateful to have always had such supportive fans.

Carrie - who has sons Isaiah, four, and Jacob, four months, with husband Mike Fisher - said of the honour: ''It's crazy!

''My husband was like, 'Oh my gosh, your fans like to vote,' and I was like, 'Well, that's how I'm here in the first place. They've been voting for me since day one. Since I was on American Idol. So they know the drill.''

And Carrie thinks its ''really cool'' that her fans have stuck by her since her talent show days.

Speaking to 'Entertainment Tonight' backstage at the ceremony, which took place at the Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tennessee, she added: ''I constantly have people telling me they voted for me on 'Idol', and that was 14 years ago.

''So now there's people that are like, 'Ever since I was a little kid, I would vote for you.'

''I'm like, 'Oh my gosh, have I been doing this for that long?' But it's just really cool that they're still supporting me after all these years.''

As well as it being the annual ceremony on Wednesday, it was also Mike's birthday so the 'Southbound' singer is planning an extra special surprise for the hockey player on Father's Day later this month to make up for the lack of celebrations this week.

She said: ''I worked hard on it. It's not a crafts thing, but it took many man-hours.''