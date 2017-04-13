Carrie Underwood's ''whole life changed'' when she welcomed her son into the world.

Despite her busy schedule, the 'Before He Cheats' hitmaker - who has two-year-old son Isaiah with her husband Mike Fisher - is keen to make as much time as possible for her family.

She told People magazine: ''Our whole life has changed. I remember when we first found out we were gonna have him it [was] like, 'How are we gonna do this? Our lives are so crazy as it is.'

''But you just make room and you learn how important that family time is, and to be able to spend time and carve out some of that and maybe get to go on vacation and maybe get to go on a cruise - that stuff is so important to, like I said, make time for family. That's what it's all about.''

Meanwhile, the blonde beauty previously revealed she is ''taking a little break'' from music so she can be a mother.

She said: ''We just wrapped up the Storyteller Tour and I feel like my life right now, creatively, is kind of a blank space. I'm really excited about that, because you don't know where you're going to go.

''I'm nervous because I want whatever I do next to be amazing, so I'm kind of taking a little break right now and being a mom and being a wife and going to see some hockey games to see my husband play. I'm kind of waiting for lightning to strike and go, 'Okay, it's time to get creative and work on new music!'''

And Carrie admits juggling motherhood and her career can be ''difficult''.

She added: ''I'm not going to lie, it's difficult when professionalism and your mommyhood collide - which is on a daily basis - but it's wonderful. It's like bring your baby to work every day.

''He's just there, and it's great he's on the bus and helping me get ready. It might make things take a little longer, but he's just my little sunshine. He makes me happy all day. [But] I've blocked off some time to be able to take him trick-or-treating a little bit and got him a costume and everything.''