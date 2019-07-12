Carrie Underwood and Mike Fisher spent their ninth wedding anniversary horse riding.

The 'Love Wins' singer celebrated the milestone with her husband on Wednesday (10.07.19) and they made the most of the sunny weather by going out for a trek.

Carrie, 36, shared a photo collage of their day together and wrote: ''Spent my morning with my cowboy and our horses! #TooManySelfies (sic).''

The retired hockey player also shared a photo of himself with his wife - the mother of his sons Isaiah, four, and five-month-old Jacob - and admitted their time together has flown by.

He wrote: ''9 years feels like 9 minutes!!!! Grateful to be on this journey with you @carrieunderwood !! Time sure does fly #datenight #happyanniversary (sic)''

Mike, 39, also posted a black and white photo from their wedding day and joked in the caption: ''She used to think I was funny.''

The 'Cry Pretty' hitmaker recently revealed she was taking her kids on tour with her because she didn't want to miss any milestones.

She said ''Our first day of the 'Storyteller Tour', my son Isaiah walked for the first time. Now he's four and we're on the 'Cry Pretty Tour'. I just know we're gonna have many more milestones with him and with Jacob.

''It just makes my heart happy [that] I have the kind of job where I can bring my children with me and they can be a part of it. My work and my life kind of collide all together and it makes for a big, wonderful mess.''