Carrie Underwood, Reba McEntire and Dolly Parton will host the 2019 Country Music Association Awards.

The trio of country music stars will take to the stage to co-present the 53rd annual CMAs, which will be broadcast live on ABC from the Bridgestone Arena in Nashville on November 13.

36-year-old Carrie has hosted the ceremony with Brad Paisley for the past 11 years but this year she will be joined by special guest hosts and Country Music Hall of Fame members Reba, 64, and Dolly, 73, to celebrate legendary women in country music throughout the ceremony.

A tweet from the CMA account read: ''We're thrilled to announce that @CarrieUnderwood will host this year's #CMAawards with special guest hosts @Reba McEntire & @DollyParton, celebrating legendary women in Country Music!''

Sarah Trahern, CMA Chief Executive Officer, said: ''It's an incredible honour to welcome Carrie, Reba and Dolly to the CMA Awards stage this year. In addition to awarding the year's best and brightest in the genre, 'The 53rdAnnual CMA Awards' will celebrate the legacy of women within Country Music, and we couldn't think of a more dynamic group of women to host the show.''

The three hosts hold 124 CMA Awards nominations between them, and 22 total wins. 11 of wins are for Female Vocalist of the Year. The trio also hold a combined 14 nominations in the Entertainer of the Year category, with Parton receiving the award in 1978 and McEntire winning in 1986.

Final nominees for the awards will be announced live on 'Good Morning America' on August 28.

The first 'CMA Awards Banquet and Show' was held in 1967. The following year, the CMA Awards was broadcast for the first time - making it the longest running, annual music awards show on network television in the US.