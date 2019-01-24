Carrie Underwood and her husband Mike Fisher are feeling ''overjoyed'' after welcoming their ''miracle baby'' boy into the world.

The 35-year-old country singer - who already has a three-year-old son called Isaiah with her spouse - revealed via social media that their son, Jacob Bryan Fisher, was born on Monday (21.01.19), and the couple are feeling ''truly blessed'' to have a ''healthy'' boy after going through the devastation of three miscarriages.

An insider told People: ''They are just so beyond overjoyed with their healthy baby.

''It has been a rough few years with the miscarriages and the accident and they didn't even know if they'd get to this point.

''They're feeling truly blessed.''

After Carrie announced their baby joy, Mike took to Instagram to share a picture of him cradling his son and thanked God for giving them the ''gift'' of Jacob, whilst he admitted they didn't think they'd ever be able to have another child after the ordeal they went through.

He captioned the sweet snap: ''Jacob Bryan Fisher! You are a gift from our Lord! The last few years has had its challenges and it makes this moment even more sweet.

''We didn't know if Izzy would ever have another sibling but we learned through it all that God is in control and his timing is perfect.

''He is good all the time even in the difficult times that are hard to understand. #grateful #miraclebaby (sic)''

Alongside a photograph of herself and her new baby, Carrie wrote on Twitter: ''Jacob Bryan Fisher entered the world in the wee hours of the morning on Monday...his mom, dad and big brother couldn't be happier for God to trust them with taking care of this little miracle! Our hearts are full, our eyes are tired and our lives are forever changed. Life is good (sic)''

The 'Love Wins' singer also shared some behind-the-scenes shots of baby Jacob with Mike and Isaiah.

Carrie endured three miscarriages during a two-year time period, and the singer previously admitted she was left feeling ''angry'' by the ordeal.

She explained: ''I had always been afraid to be angry. Because we are so blessed. And my son, Isaiah, is the sweetest thing. And he's the best thing in the world. And I'm like, 'If we can never have any other kids, that's okay, because he's amazing.' And I have this amazing life. Like, really, what can I complain about? I can't.

''I have an incredible husband, incredible friends, an incredible job, an incredible kid. Can I be mad? No. [But after the miscarriages,] I got mad. [I thought], 'Why on Earth do I keep getting pregnant if I can't have a kid?' Like, what is this? Shut the door. Like, do something. Either shut the door or let me have a kid.''