Carrie Underwood ''only'' splurges on a manicure.

The 34-year-old American singer and songwriter has started to get ''a lot more manis'' recently than ever before, and she claims the beauty treatment is the only luxury she will indulge in because it leaves her feeling ''nicer'' and less ''haggard'' after she gets her nails tended to.

Speaking about her favourite pampering session to PEOPLE, the golden-haired beauty said: ''I've gotten a lot more manis in recent years than I ever have before. You just feel nicer when you have your nails done. I go in feeling haggard and then they rub some lotion on me and scrub around my nails and I feel like a new woman. That's the only thing I splurge on.''

The Oklahoma-born star - who was crowned champion on the fourth season of 'American Idol' in 2005 - believes experimenting with beauty is meant to be ''fun'' and should leave you feeling great about yourself, and she has encouraged people to dabble with various cosmetic products more often.

She continued: ''Make-up is meant to be fun and make you feel good about yourself, so play a little bit! Find something that you see in a magazine or maybe one of your friends does and try it. Find some random Sunday when you're really not going anywhere and give it a shot because it takes a little practice. But just play!''

And the 'All-American Girl' hitmaker has admitted make-up is a ''confidence builder'' for her, and her go-to beauty look is a ''smoky eye'', which leaves her feeling ''hot''.

She said: ''Make-up is a confidence builder for me. When I want to look hot, I like smoky eyes and eyeliner. You can do some fun things with eyeliner to elevate your look. And Almay's new eyeliner has a tip that is so sturdy - they make it easier and doable for every woman.''