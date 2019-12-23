Carrie Underwood made a ''conscious decision'' to cut out meat from her diet.

The 'Before He Cheats' hitmaker has been a vegetarian since she was 21 - although she hasn't eat beef since she was 15 - and, although she doesn't believe in cutting out food groups to stay thin, she thinks her body works well on plants.

Speaking to PEOPLE.com, she said: ''I don't eat meat because it's kind of a conscious decision that I make, but anytime anybody's like, 'I don't eat carbs,' I'm like, 'Oh, but carbs are important!' I eat my carbs. Most of the time I eat more quinoa, rice, veggie carbs, but I eat my cake too.''

The 36-year-old singer - who has two children Isaiah, four, and Jacob, 11 months, with her husband Mike Fisher - is determined to live a healthy lifestyle because it makes her ''feel good'' and she wants to set a good example for her kids.

She explained: ''It's been more about health, and being strong, and setting a good example for my kids, and working out because it makes me feel good. And just kind of shifting my mindset about why I'm into health and fitness.''

Meanwhile, the blonde bombshell recently admitted she was hoping that her kids would have a closer age gap but, after suffering three miscarriages in two years, she quickly realised that ''God had other plans'' for her and Mike.

She said: ''We initially in our lives kind of wanted our kids a little closer in age. That didn't happen, because God has a different plan sometimes.

''Being almost five years old, he's just so helpful, and he looks out for his little brother. And he's good at [obliging] when you ask him to do something; he's a very task-oriented child. So if you ask him to do something, he wants to feel helpful and he wants to do it and be a part of things.''