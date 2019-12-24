Carrie Underwood loves being able to ''encourage'' and ''inspire'' women on their fitness ''journeys'' through her athleisure line.

The 36-year-old country musician setup CALIA in 2015, and she says it's been amazing to hear how much the clothes and accessories have helped her fans with their exercise goals, whilst she insisted how ''important'' it its to support people ''no matter where they are in those journeys''.

She said: ''We're not all size zeros.

''We're different shapes, sizes, ages.

''It's important to encourage people and be a part of people's journeys, no matter where they are in those journeys.''

The 'Love Wins' singer added to People.com: ''I've had several occasions where women would come through meet and greet lines and say, 'You inspired me.'

''They'd be wearing CALIA head to toe, and they'd be like, 'You inspired me and I got into the gym. I started walking. I started changing my diet, and I feel so much better.

''I lost this much weight.

''It's fun being creative and it's fun making clothes that I love to wear.

''But then you see how people are using them in lives, and taking ownership over their health and feeling better about themselves.''

Carrie previously revealed she's had women praise her variety of styles, which she based off her own wardrobe preferences.

She said: ''I've had women come up to me and be like, 'Thank you! I can take my teenage daughter and we can get things that are cute but also appropriate for her and for me'.

''And I think of myself running after my crazy kids and being at hotel pools, wanting to be cute but also not wanting to worry about things. Everything stays where it's supposed to!''

Meanwhile, Carrie - who has four-year-old Isaiah, and 11-month-old Jacob with husband Mike Fisher - spoke out about her frustration at trying to get back in shape after baby number two.

She admitted: ''I get frustrated because I have high expectations for myself. And after having my second child, going into the gym when I got the clear from my doctor, doing a push-up was way harder than it was not too long ago.

''A lot of people will go workout in order to feel great, but if you feel great in the first place, you're one step ahead. It really depends on the day, you just gotta listen to your body.''