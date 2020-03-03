Carrie Underwood says her experience with miscarriage taught her she isn't ''in control of everything''.

The 36-year-old country star suffered three devastating miscarriages between the births of her two sons Isaiah, five, and Jacob, 13 months, and has said that whilst the experience was ''tough'', she ultimately feels it taught her an important lesson.

She explained: ''For my body to not be doing something it was 'supposed to do' was a tough pill to swallow. It reminded me I'm not in control of everything.''

Carrie eventually shared her story with the public, and immediately felt a ''weight lifted of [her] shoulders''.

Speaking to the April issue of Women's Health magazine, she added: ''It's not a dirty secret. It's something many women go through.''

Meanwhile, the 'Before He Cheats' hitmaker - who has her sons with husband Mike Fisher - previously revealed her three miscarriages, which she experienced in the span of less than two years, made her think there was something ''wrong'' with her.

She said: ''Of course you wonder if it's you, what am I doing wrong, or what have I done wrong. I remember having conversations with Mike trying to make sense of it all.''

And the ordeal also made the singer - who is a devout Christian - question her relationship with God, as she told the being she was ''giving up''.

She added: ''I've always wanted to be a good daughter to my parents but also to God and not complain, because we are beyond blessed. I get to do what I love, I have an incredible family. I have Mike, I have Isaiah, I have great parents. I have all of these amazing people around me, and I don't want to complain, ever.

''But the miscarriages made me get real with God and say, 'Okay, I'm kind of giving up a little bit. If this isn't meant to happen, then I need to accept that and know that someday I'll understand why.' ''

Thankfully, the beauty eventually received good news when she fell pregnant with Jacob.

Carrie said: ''We heard that everything was okay and I was pregnant with Jacob. He's just this perfect little bundle of a smiley guy.''