Carrie Underwood has joined the line-up of stars performing at the 'Country Rising' benefit concert.

The 34-year-old singer will take to the stage in Nashville, Tennessee, on November 12 to help raise money for those affected by recent hurricanes which have devastated Texas, Florida, Puerto Rico and the Caribbean Islands in recent weeks.

Carrie will be joined by an all-star line up of fellow country stars, including George Strait, Garth Brooks, Reba McEntire, Jason Aldean, Dierks Bentley, Sam Hunt, Lady Antebellum, Little Big Town, Martina McBride and Chris Stapleton.

The concert will benefit the Country Rising Fund of the Community Foundation of Middle Tennessee, which was set up in aid of all those affected by the four destructive natural disasters - named Hurricanes Harvey, Irma, Jose, and Maria - which left millions stranded and without power.

Tickets for the concert - which is being held at Bridgestone Arena - will go on sale Friday, October 6.

The country concert follows the success of the star studded telethon 'Hand in Hand: A Benefit for Hurricane Relief', which raised $15 million for disaster relief efforts following Hurricane Harvey and Hurricane Irma last month.

Stars including George Clooney, Justin Bieber, Julia Roberts, Tom Hanks, Lupita Nyong'o, and Oprah Winfrey were among the big names who appeared in the one-hour event, which was broadcast on the major US TV networks from New York, Los Angeles, Nashville and San Antonio.

Stevie Wonder opened the telethon with a performance of his hit 'Lean on Me' and several stars told emotional stories about those affected by the disasters.

George and Julie recalled one true tale about a guy who kept up his sons' spirits by playing the piano while the storm was hitting.

Usher, Demi Lovato, Blake Shelton, Miranda Lambert, George Strait, Chris Stapleton and Darius Rucker also performed at the event.