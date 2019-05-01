Carrie Underwood thinks it's ''impossible'' for mothers to ''have it all together''.

The 36-year-old singer is mother to two sons, four-year-old Isaiah and three-month-old baby Jacob - both of whom she has with her husband Mike Fisher - and has said mothers put ''a lot of pressure'' on themselves to be perfect, even though she knows that's ''impossible'' to do.

Speaking during an appearance on the 'Today' show, she said: ''Everything that we all do is just as difficult, but in different ways. Going out on the road with a three month old ... I'm tired. But I mean, how many people get to take their children to work with them?

''I feel like moms put a lot of pressure on themselves to have it all together and know everything and plan for everything and you just ... it's impossible.''

The 'Cry Pretty' hitmaker's comments come after she recently admitted she doesn't know if she'll ever ''figure out'' family life with two children.

She said: ''We're still figuring out our groove, to be honest.

''I don't know if we'll ever figure it out.''

But Carrie is thrilled her eldest son Isaiah has taken to life as a big brother really well, admitting there is already a ''really cute'' bond between her sons.

The 'Love Wins' singer added: ''He loves it. He calls Jacob 'My baby.' [He says] 'Where's my baby? How's my baby? I wanna kiss my baby.'''

Meanwhile, the blonde beauty revealed in March she was finding it hard for her body to ''bounce back'' after giving birth to Jacob, and she thinks it's important to show that even famous people struggle with the same challenges others do.

She said: ''People expect more of us 'celebrities'. Everyone is busy showing the highlight reels of their life, but life is messy.

''I'm a mom first and foremost. That's my favourite. I love my job but that's my favourite role to play.''