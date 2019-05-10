Carrie Underwood has warned her son's crush not to ''break his heart''.

The 'Cry Pretty' singer took to social media on Thursday (09.05.19) to issue a lighthearted warning to 23-year-old musician Maddie Marlow, as she revealed her four-year-old son Isaiah - whom she has with husband Mike Fisher - has developed a crush on her.

On Twitter, Carrie wrote: ''This morning my 4-year-old, who hates wearing jeans, asked to wear jeans so he could ''look cute for Maddie.'' He also asked me to fix his hair and to get him some flowers that he could give to her. Don't you break his heart @MaddieMarlow !!! (sic)''

And Maddie - who makes up one half of musical duo Maddie & Tae, who are joining Carrie on her 'Cry Pretty Tour 360' - then joked the toddler will be her ''new tour boyfriend'' while they're out on the road.

She replied: ''I seriously could've cried. My heart just about exploded. Y'all raised the sweetest boy! Goes to show what a great example you and your hubby set for your boys. #newtourboyfriend. (sic)''

Meanwhile, Carrie - who also welcomed second son Jacob into the world in January - recently described her work life balance as a ''wonderful mess'', especially as she prepares to head out on tour with her little ones in tow.

She said: ''Our first day of the 'Storyteller Tour', my son Isaiah walked for the first time. Now he's four and we're on the 'Cry Pretty Tour'. I just know we're gonna have many more milestones with him and with Jacob, who is three months old.

''It just makes my heart happy [that] I have the kind of job where I can bring my children with me and they can be a part of it. My work and my life kind of collide all together and it makes for a big, wonderful mess.''