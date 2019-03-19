Carrie Underwood doesn't ''feel like herself'' following the birth of her second son.

The 35-year-old singer gave birth to her son Jacob almost two months ago, and has said she's been struggling to regain her pre-baby body, and no longer feels comfortable in her own skin as she feels like her body ''belongs'' to her son.

Posting on Instagram, the 'Cry Pretty' hitmaker - who has Jacob, as well as three-year-old son Isaiah, with her husband Mike Fisher - wrote: ''I'm going to be honest, 'bouncing back' after having Jacob has been much more difficult than after I had Isaiah and I've been pretty hard on myself lately. I go into the gym and I can't run as fast or as far. I can't lift as much weight or do as many reps as I could a year ago. I just want to feel like myself again...for my body to feel the way that I know it can. As I was working out today, I realized that for the past 11(ish) months, my body has not belonged to me. It was a perfect home for Jacob. And even now it belongs to him every time he drinks his milk. (sic)''

Carrie is currently preparing to head out on tour, and says she is making a promise to her self to ''start appreciating'' her body and ''stop analysing every angle and every curve''.

She added: ''As I prepare for red carpets and for life on tour, right now I make a promise to myself to start appreciating what my body CAN do and stop focusing on what it can't. I promise to stop analyzing every angle and every curve and every pound and every meal. I'm going to keep staying the path because it is a journey and as long as I'm always working towards my goals, one day I'll reach them. I'm going to take it day by day, smile at the girl in the mirror, and work out because I love this body and all it has done and will continue to do! #bodyafterbaby #fitmom #healthy #staythepath @caliabycarrie. (sic)''