Carrie Underwood is ''so thankful'' to be pregnant following three devastating miscarriages.

The 'Cry Pretty' hitmaker is expecting her second child with husband Mike Fisher and is thrilled that their three-year-old son Isaiah is finally going to get a sibling.

Holding back the tears, Carrie told Us Weekly: ''It took us a while to get here ... I'm gonna cry again. [I'm] just so thankful to find out Isaiah's gonna have a baby brother. It was just great news. We're excited.''

Speaking about how she manages to juggle being a mother with her hectic work schedule, she said: ''Balance is what it's all about, no matter what your job is.

''Being a mom, working and dividing your time. It's what we all have to do as mothers.''

The 35-year-old singer revealed the sex of her unborn baby at the Country Music Association Awards last week at Nashville's Bridgestone Arena, after her co-host Brad Paisley joked that he would reveal her little one's gender, like he did at the ceremony in 2014.

He said: ''Remember last time when I accidentally revealed the gender of your baby?''

Carrie replied: ''I mean, who could ever forget #Bradblewit?''

Brad then joked that Carrie's husband may not be the father of her unborn baby.

He said: ''Tonight we're going to reveal something even more exciting.

''Who the father is ... Mike we're all rooting for you buddy. What's your gut feeling? Seriously, Carrie give me a little baby hint. Johnny or June? Keith or Nicole? Garth or Trisha? Tim or Faith? George or Tammy? Waylon or Willie?''

Carrie then replied: ''Oh my gosh, Willie! It's a Willie!''

Carrie recently admitted her second pregnancy is ''harder'' than the first time around.

She said: ''It's definitely different than the first time. When they say every pregnancy is different, it really is. Just different symptoms.

''I feel like this one is just a little harder on my body for some reason. But it's been really good.''

Carrie and Mike have picked out a name for their little one, but are keeping the moniker under wraps for now.

She said: ''We have picked out a name, but we're keeping that to ourselves right now.''