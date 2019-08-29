Carrie Underwood will battle the likes of Keith Urban and Chris Stapleton for the Entertainer of the Year gong at the 2019 CMA Awards.

The 36-year-old musician is the only female to have landed a nomination for the annual award ceremony's most coveted prize, and she will be hoping beat off fierce competition from fellow nominees Keith and Chris - as well as Garth Brooks and Eric Chruch - when the Country Music Association Awards are held on November 13.

Carrie - who is also hosting the event alongside Reba McEntire and Dolly Parton - has three nominations in total, as she's also in with a chance of bagging the gong for Female Vocalist of the Year, and Album of the Year for 'Cry Pretty'.

Reacting to the nomination news on Instagram, she wrote: ''Can't wait until November 13th!!! I'm feeling beyond blessed and so happy this morning! Thanks @cma for the wonderful news!!! #CMAAwards #CountryMusicIsAwesome (sic)''

Meanwhile, Maren Morris is the artist with the most nominations, as she has the chance to walk away with up to six trophies, thanks to the success of her second album 'Girl'.

The 29-year-old singer is nominated for Album of the Year for 'Girl', Single of the Year, Song of the Year, and Music Video of the Year for the album's title track, Female Vocalist of the Year, and Musical Event of the Year for 'All My Favourite People' featuring Brothers Osborne.

Maren and Carrie will face competition from Kelsea Ballerini, Miranda Lambert, and Kacey Musgraves for Female Vocalist, whilst the likes of Dierks Bentley, Luke Combs, Thomas Rhett, Chris Stapleton, and Keith Urban will battle it out to be named Male Vocalist of the Year.

Vocal Group of the Year is between Lady Antebellum, Little Big Town, Midland, Old Dominion, and Zac Brown Band.

The 2019 CMA Award nominees:

Album of the Year

'Center Point Road', Thomas Rhett

'Cry Pretty', Carrie Underwood

'Dan + Shay', Dan + Shay

'Desperate Man', Eric Church

'Girl', Maren Morris

Musical Event of the Year

'All My Favorite People,' Maren Morris featuring Brothers Osborne

'Brand New Man,' Brooks & Dunn with Luke Combs

'Dive Bar,' Garth Brooks and Blake Shelton

'Old Town Road (Remix),' Lil Nas X featuring Billy Ray Cyrus

'What Happens In A Small Town,' Brantley Gilbert and Lindsay Ell

New Artist of the Year

Cody Johnson

Carly Pearce

Midland

Ashley McBryde

Morgan Wallen

Entertainer of the Year

Garth Brooks

Chris Stapleton

Keith Urban

Carrie Underwood

Eric Church

Single of the Year

'Burning Man,' Dierks Bentley featuring Brothers Osborne

'Girl,' Maren Morris

'God's Country,' Blake Shelton

'Millionaire,' Chris Stapleton

'Speechless,' Dan + Shay

Song of the Year

'Beautiful Crazy,' Luke Combs, Wyatt B. Durrette III, Robert Williford

'Girl,' Maren Morris, Sarah Aarons and Greg Kurstin

'God's Country,' Devin Dawson, Jordan Schmidt and Michael Hardy

'Rainbow,' Natalie Hemby, Shane McAnally, Kacey Musgraves

'Tequila,' Dan Smyers, Nicolle Galyon and Jordan Reynolds

Female Vocalist of the Year

Kelsea Ballerini

Miranda Lambert

Maren Morris

Kacey Musgraves

Carrie Underwood

Male Vocalist of the Year

Dierks Bentley

Luke Combs

Thomas Rhett

Chris Stapleton

Keith Urban

Vocal Group of the Year

Lady Antebellum

Little Big Town

Midland

Old Dominion

Zac Brown Band

Musician of the Year

Jenee Fleenor, Fiddle

Paul Franklin, Steel Guitar

Mac McAnally, Guitar

Ilya Toshinsky, Banjo/Guitar

Derek Wells, Guitar

Music Video of the Year

'Burning Man,' Dierks Bentley featuring Brothers Osborne

'Girl,' Maren Morris

'God's Country,' Blake Shelton

'Rainbow,' Kacey Musgraves

'Some of It,' Eric Church

Vocal Duo of the Year

Brooks & Dunn

Brothers Osborne

Dan + Shay

Florida Georgia Line

Maddie & Tae