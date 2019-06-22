Carrie Underwood has had a sculpture of herself made out of cheese.

The 36-year-old singer took to Instagram on Friday (21.06.19) to share a picture of the bizarre sculpture, which was made to honour her stop in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, on her 'Cry Pretty 360' tour.

Alongside the picture of the edible work of art, Carrie wrote: ''The @fiservforumout did themselves tonight! This is me...carved into a 40 lb block of Wisconsin cheese in honor of our show here in Milwaukee! I'm speechless!!! #CryPrettyTour360 #WheresTheWine (sic)''

Carrie is currently touring in more than 55 cities, and is taking her two children - Isaiah, four, and Jacob, four months - as well as her husband Mike Fischer along for the ride.

And recently, the star said she's thankful she has a job in which she can bring her family, so she doesn't have to worry about spending too much time away from her brood.

She said: ''Our first day of the Storyteller Tour, my son Isaiah walked for the first time. Now he's four and we're on the Cry Pretty Tour. I just know we're gonna have many more milestones with him and with Jacob, who is three months old.

''It just makes my heart happy [that] I have the kind of job where I can bring my children with me and they can be a part of it. My work and my life kind of collide all together and it makes for a big, wonderful mess.''

And although she finds taking her children on tour to be stressful at times, she's thankful the hotel stays mean she doesn't have to clean up.

She added: ''I don't have a house to clean. I don't have as much laundry to do. I get to work out more consistently when I'm out on the road. I can't get up there and do what I do how I would like to do it if I'm out of shape.''