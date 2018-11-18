Carrie Underwood has remained ''humble'' in spite of her success, according to her husband Mike Fisher.

The 35-year-old star - who is currently pregnant with the couple's second child - was recently inducted into the Oklahoma Hall of Fame and following her latest career achievement, Mike has heaped praise on his wife.

He wrote in an Instagram post: ''Congrats @carrieunderwood on the Oklahoma hall of fame induction! God has given you one of the best voices, crazy work ethic and platform you've never taken for granted. You've remained humble in all the success and never craved the attention or fame one bit. Thanks for always being the small town girl from Oklahoma even thou your one of the biggest stars! Love you lots!.....Ephesians 3:20 Now all glory to God, who is able, through his mighty power at work within us, to accomplish infinitely more than we might ask or think. (sic)''

Meanwhile, Carrie recently admitted her second pregnancy is ''harder'' than the first time around.

The award-winning singer - who already has a three-year-old son called Isaiah - is expecting a baby boy, but she's admitted that her current pregnancy has been much tougher.

She shared: ''It's definitely different than the first time. When they say every pregnancy is different, it really is. Just different symptoms.

''I feel like this one is just a little harder on my body for some reason. But it's been really good.''

Carrie and Mike have already picked out a name for their little one, although they are keeping the moniker under wraps for now.

She said: ''We have picked out a name, but we're keeping that to ourselves right now.''