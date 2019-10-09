Carrie Underwood has met her ''match'' in Mike Fisher.

The 'Before He Cheats' hitmaker feels so blessed to have had the professional ice hockey star walk into her life 11 years ago as she posted a gushing tribute on social media to mark the anniversary of when they first ever met.

She wrote on Instagram: ''11 years ago yesterday, I met the love of my life...patient, kind, the best dad, handsome, of course! Someone who accepts me and all my flaws...the same as me in many ways...opposite in some. But he is my match. The iron to sharpen me....tonight we celebrated at @delposto . A rare night out with amazing food and even more amazing company and conversation. Here's to so many more years together. Love you, babe! (sic)''

Meanwhile, the 36-year-old singer previously revealed she wants to inspire women to realise they don't have to sacrifice their dreams to raise a family.

The 'Jesus Take The Wheel' singer - who has Isaiah, four, and Jacob, eight months, with Mike - said: ''Women in this industry carry a lot on them. I think that's something people don't really think about. You see us on stage, and you see the rhinestones and the make-up and the hair; you don't see all the hours that went into everything else.

''I feel like there's a lot of women who feel like they have to give up [having a family] to follow their dreams, and hopefully they can see that you can juggle. I'm not gonna lie. It's hard, but you get people around you who will help and be a part of your family. You can have it all. We are living the dream.''