Carrie Underwood has been ''soul searching'' while recovering from her accident last November.

The 'Before He Cheats' hitmaker was left with a broken wrist and 40 stitches in her face after a nasty fall on the steps of her Nashville home in late 2017, and Carrie has now revealed she's been dealing with some very ''personal'' problems over the last few months.

She said: ''It was ... a very soul-searching year for me.

''There were some personal things that happened. And I had the accident and all of that to get through ... and just life. Life is full of ups and downs, and I might have had a few more downs than ups last year.

''Any time someone gets injured, it looks pretty bad in the beginning, and you're like, 'What is this going to wind up like?' You just don't know.''

Although the 35-year-old singer has made a physical recovery from her injuries, she still isn't totally confident in herself, saying her own ''perception'' is different to that of the outside world.

She told Redbook magazine: ''It was also a perception thing, because I look at myself [now] and I see it quite a bit, but other people are like, 'I wouldn't have even noticed.'

''Nobody else looks at you as much as you think they do. Nobody notices as much as you think they will, so that's been nice to learn.''

Carrie admitted one of her first fears when she looked at herself after the fall was that her three-year-old son Isiah would be ''scared'' of her.

She confessed: ''For a while, I was worried he would be scared of me. But now if I put makeup on, he's like, 'Mommy, your boo-boo's all gone.'''