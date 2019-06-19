Carrie Underwood lets God take ''control'' of her life.

The 'Cry Pretty' hitmaker - who has sons Isaiah, four, and Jacob, four months, with husband Mike Fisher - admitted she puts a lot of ''stress'' on herself but when she feels overwhelmed, she's learned to take a step back and be guided by her faith.

She said: ''I put a lot of stress on myself -- I feel like a lot of moms do, a lot of women do.

''The best moments in my life are when I say, 'Hey, I can't control everything, and that's okay. God is in control.' ''

The 36-year-old singer - who had 50 stitches on a facial wound following a freak fall in 2017 that also left her with a broken wrist - turned to her faith after suffering three miscarriages in less than two years and admitted her heartache made her ''complain'' about her life for the first time.

She told People magazine: ''I've always wanted to be a good daughter to my parents but also to God and not complain, because we are beyond blessed.

''I get to do what I love, I have an incredible family. I have Mike, I have Isaiah, I have great parents. I have all of these amazing people around me, and I don't want to complain, ever.

''But the miscarriages made me get real with God and say, 'Okay, I'm kind of giving up a little bit. If this isn't meant to happen, then I need to accept that and know that someday I'll understand why.' ''

And shortly afterwards, the 'Jesus, Take The Wheel' singer and her 39-year-old husband received some good news.

She said: ''We heard that everything was okay and I was pregnant with Jacob. He's just this perfect little bundle of a smiley guy.''

Carrie admitted that being a parent has made her feel like she can ''do anything''.

She said: ''There is a thing about motherhood that makes you feel like, 'Okay, if I can do that, I can do anything.' And I feel like I'm a little older, a little wiser. This isn't my first rodeo.''