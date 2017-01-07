The Blown Away star stunned young Christians at a concert in Atlanta on Monday night (02Jan17), when she showed up unannounced to perform. The singer was greeted by screams as she took the stage with Christian singer David Crowder at Passion 2017.

But the 33-year-old is now coming under fire from bosses at Christian non-profit organisation American Family Association (AFA) over her support of gay marriage.

"I was very frustrated that you would allow her to help lead thousands of people in worship," an open letter from AFA outreach director Wesley Wildmon to Atlanta pastor Louie Giglio, who founded the event in 1997, reads.

"My frustration quickly turned to disappointment and then to sadness. Carrie Underwood encourages and supports homosexual marriage which the Word of God does not. The Word of God is not a preference, but principles God has spoken. God is right about marriage and Carrie Underwood is wrong."

Carrie, who wed hockey player Mike Fisher in 2010, has yet to comment on the controversy, but in 2012 she opened up about her support for gay marriage.

"As a married person myself, I don't know what it's like to be told I can't marry somebody I love, and want to marry. I can't imagine how that must feel. I definitely think we should all have the right to love, and love publicly, the people that we want to love."