Carrie Underwood is ''empowered'' to be a better mother when she works out.

The 'Before He Cheats' hitmaker says exercise makes her feel like she can be a better mother to her three-year-old son Isaiah.

She said: ''When I workout it's empowering. I feel like it allows me to be a better mom, and a better wife and a better daughter - and I feel good.''

Carrie likes to ''switch things up'' when she works out rather than doing the same thing all the time.

She added to People magazine: ''I like to switch things up. I actually workout with Eve [Overland - her trainer] via Skype quite a bit, because she lives in Atlanta. She's really great - she tells me what to do, and we've done all this stuff before I could do that [refers to the group workout]. I like to run when it's warm outside. If it's a nice day I like a little sunshine - it makes me feel good.

''I love doing weight training. We don't do anything too crazy. I feel like everyone is always looking for that bandwagon type workout - whatever the hot class is. We just do a lot of basic stuff. We do pushups, and pull ups and curls and squats and lunches. All those kind of basic things - they work.''

And the 35-year-old singer has confessed she secretly ''competes'' against other gym goers.

She said: ''I love just putting headphones in and going for a run. I feel so good when I get home, especially when it's hot. I'm one of those weirdos that likes to run when it's super hot outside! Or classes. I find myself competing with other people in the room. I'm like, 'Oh she's good, I want to be like her!' I try to 'beat' someone in the class. They have no idea we're competing!''