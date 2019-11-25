Carrie Underwood broke down in tears on stage at the American Music Awards on Sunday (24.11.19).

The 'Love Wins' singer picked up Country Album of the Year for 'Cry Pretty' at Los Angeles' Microsoft Theatre and was also told she'd won Best Female Country Artist while on stage, so couldn't contain her emotions as she reflected on the last 12 months.

She said: ''Thank you God for the talents you give to people and the gifts you give people and not just what you give to the people who are up to tonight but for every single person. We all have gifts and hopefully we use them to make the world a better chance...

''Thank you Ann for -- oh, she's going to cry. Thank you. I'm going to cry now. It's been such a wonderful year. To my UMG family, thank you so much for just letting us do what we do and be creative.

''Thank you to the fans, you guys support each and every one of of us... I want to thank the AMAs for making this award show fan voted because they're the ones that matter and the ones that count.''

And Carrie also praised her husband Mike Fisher and their sons, Isaiah, four, and Jacob, 10 months.

She said: ''My list of things I'm thankful for is too vast. First and foremost, my family. We had a baby earlier this year, which is crazy to think about all of the things that we've done and thinking about starting off this year pregnant and having a baby and all of the places that he's already seen. I'm thankful for health and we've had safety along all of our travels...

''Thank you Mike, Isaiah, Jacob, my boys. Going out on the road was hard, but it's amazing. You are my whole world, I love you so much. Mommy loves you.''