Carrie Underwood continues her reign as the most-awarded artist in CMT Music Awards history as she collected two more gongs on Wednesday night (05.06.19).

The 36-year-old star took home Female Video of The Year for 'Love Wins' and the prestigious Video of the Year for 'Cry Pretty', taking her CMT prize total to 20.

Not only was it a double celebration awards-wise, but Carrie's husband Mike Fisher was celebrating his 39th birthday.

During her acceptance speech for Female Video of The Year - which saw her beat off stiff competition from Brandi Carlile ('The Joke'), Carly Pearce ('Closer To You'), Kacey Musgraves ('Space Cowboy'), Kelsea Ballerini ('Miss Me More'), Maren Morris ('GIRL') and Miranda Lambert ('Keeper of the Flame') - Carrie told the audience at the Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tennessee: ''It is my husband's birthday today.Look what they got you. Thank you so much. God bless you guys.''

The 'American Idol' winner also performed her new single 'Southbound' at The Parthenon in Centennial Park in the music city.

Other big winners on the night included Keith Urban and Julia Michaels, whose hit 'Coming Home' was named Best Collaborative Video of the Year, Kane Brown, who went home with Male Video of the Year for 'Lose It' and the Zac Brown Band picked up Group Video of the Year for 'Someone I Used To Know'.

The Atlanta group used their time on the podium to tell their ''haters to f*** off!''

In an impassioned speech, which saw him swear live on TV as the censor bleepers failed, Zac said: ''For you young artists, have courage to stand up against the machine ... and one day, you can stand up here and tell all the haters to f*** off!''

Elsewhere, Luke Combs and Leon Bridges' 'Beautiful Crazy' performance from 'CMT Crossroads' beat the likes of Boyz II Men, Gladys Knight and Shawn Mendes to be crowned CMT Performance of the Year, and Dan + Shay scooped Duo Video of the Year for 'Speechless'.

The evening also saw icon Sheryl Crow and Maren Morris duet on their song 'Prove You Wrong'.

Whilst Little Big Town, who hosted the ceremony, opened with a group performance with Trombone Shorty and Thomas Rhett of 'Don't Threaten Me With a Good Time'.

Kane Brown then sang 'Short Skirt Weather' from outside of the arena.

The 2019 CMT Music Awards winners list is:

Video of the Year:

Carrie Underwood - 'Cry Pretty'

Male Video of the Year:

Kane Brown - 'Lose It'

Female Video of the Year:

Carrie Underwood - 'Love Wins'

Duo Video of the Year:

Dan + Shay - 'Speechless'

Group Video of the Year:

Zac Brown Band - 'Someone I Used To Know'

Breakthrough Video of the Year:

Ashley McBryde - 'Girl Goin' Nowhere (At Marathon Music Works)'

Collaborative Video of the Year:

Keith Urban feat. Julia Michaels - 'Coming Home'

CMT Performance of the Year:

Luke Combs and Leon Bridges - 'Beautiful Crazy (from CMT Crossroads)'