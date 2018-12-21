Carrie Underwood is ''cherishing'' her last Christmas as a family of three.

The 'Jesus Take the Wheel' hitmaker - who already has three-year-old Isaiah with her husband Mike Fisher - is expecting a baby imminently but is looking forward to one last Christmas with just the three of them.

A source told People magazine: ''While they're excited for a family of four, they're cherishing their last Christmas as a family of three. Unless of course the baby makes an early debut. Carrie is on lockdown until the baby. They're fully moved into the Leiper's Fork house and have the hospital route mapped out.''

Meanwhile, Carrie previously admitted she is ''so thankful'' to be pregnant following three devastating miscarriages.

She shared: ''It took us a while to get here ... I'm gonna cry again. [I'm] just so thankful to find out Isaiah's gonna have a baby brother. It was just great news. We're excited ... Balance is what it's all about, no matter what your job is. Being a mom, working and dividing your time. It's what we all have to do as mothers.''

Carrie had previously revealed she had endured three miscarriages in the last two years, and said she was left feeling ''angry'' by the ordeal.

She said: ''I had always been afraid to be angry. Because we are so blessed. And my son, Isaiah, is the sweetest thing. And he's the best thing in the world. And I'm like, 'If we can never have any other kids, that's okay, because he's amazing.' And I have this amazing life. Like, really, what can I complain about? I can't. I have an incredible husband, incredible friends, an incredible job, an incredible kid. Can I be mad? No. [But after the miscarriages,] I got mad. [I thought], 'Why on Earth do I keep getting pregnant if I can't have a kid?' Like, what is this? Shut the door. Like, do something. Either shut the door or let me have a kid.''