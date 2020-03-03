Carrie Underwood used to restrict herself to 800 calories a day.

The 'Before He Cheats' hitmaker has become an advocate for good food and exercise, but she has admitted she hasn't always had healthy eating habits and, at one point, she limited herself so much that she began to feel unwell.

Speaking on 'TODAY' on Tuesday (03.03.20), she said: ''It took me a minute, I had to start feeling not good, physically, before I was able to be like: 'Something's not right here'. And it was a lack of knowledge and a lack of knowing how to take care of myself so kind of going too far in the other direction led me to figure out what works because I wasn't feeling good, I wasn't happy so it led me to do better.''

And, although the 36-year-old singer has a portable gym for when she's on tour, the blonde beauty believes she's one of the ''most normal people in the world.''

She said: ''I'm one of the most normal people in the world - I just have the coolest job ever that puts me in front of a gazillion people.''

She may have a busy schedule as a performer and a mother to her two kids Isaiah, five, and Jacob, 13 months, but she still makes time to work out because she wants to make sure she's around a long time for her babies.

She explained: ''You are important, of course your babies are important but you are important and if you don't have your balance, everything else is out of balance so give yourself 30 minutes, 20 minutes, an hour, whatever you can spare to do something for yourself to keep you healthy, to keep you around longer.

''I feel so much better throughout my entire day when I have that in the morning, my kids benefit from me working out because I'm more centred, I've blown off some steam, I had that time to myself.

''Ultimately, I want to be around for as long as I possibly can and not just live longer but have those years be full and good and I want that for them.''