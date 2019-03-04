Carrie Underwood has announced a UK arena tour.

The 35-year-old country pop star will play shows in Birmingham, Cardiff, Glasgow and Manchester, before wrapping the run in support of her latest LP 'Cry Pretty' with her biggest headline show at London's The SSE Arena, Wembley on July 4.

Announcing the news by waving the Union Jack flag in a video on her Instagram account, she said: ''Hey everybody, Carrie here.

''I just wanted to check in and say that life is good and we are all getting very excited that the 'Cry Pretty Tour' is going to be starting soon in May.

''I've got some news, we are coming to the UK at the end of June, brining the 'Cry Pretty Tour' overseas and we are just super excited and we can't wait to see you guys there. Woohoo!''

Carrie will be joined by UK country duo The Shires - comprised of Ben Earle and Crissie Rhodes - at the shows.

The last time the 'Love Wins' singer played this side of the Atlantic was at C2C: Country to Country London in 2016.

Whilst her last tour was the 'Blown Away Tour' in 2012, which included a date at London's Royal Albert Hall.

Carrie - who gave birth to her second child with husband Mike Fisher, a son named Jacob, last month - returned to the stage in April last year after a nasty fall that saw her require 40 stitches.

The award-winning star - who also has three-year-old Isaiah with her spouse - appeared at the American Country Music (ACM) Awards at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas to perform her new single 'Cry Pretty'.

She received a standing ovation from the star-studded audience, which included Nicole Kidman, Keith Urban, Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton.

The 'Before He Cheats' hitmaker injured herself badly when she fell on some steps at her home back in November, breaking her wrist - which was fitted with a titanium implant - and requiring over the extensive amount of stitches to her face.

The singer kept a low profile as she recovered from the surgery, concealing her injuries from the cameras.

However, Carrie reassured her fans that she was getting back to her usual self.

In a newsletter posted to The Official Carrie Underwood Fan Club website, Carrie told her loyal fans at the time: ''First off, physically, I'm doing pretty darn good these days! My wrist is almost back to normal, about 90% there ... and the docs say that last 10% will come in time. And my face has been healing pretty nicely as well. I definitely feel more like myself than I have in a while. One of the silver linings for me in this healing process is the time I've gotten to spend with Mike and Isaiah. I've been calling it ''forced relaxation.'' Sometimes I think things happen in order to make us slow down. (sic)''

Tickets for Carrie's 'Cry Pretty' tour dates in the UK go on sale on Thursday (07.03.19) from 9am.

Carrie Underwood's UK tour dates are as follows:

June 28, Birmingham Resorts World Arena

June 30, Cardiff Motorpoint Arena

July 2, Glasgow The SSE Hydro

July 3, Manchester Arena

July 4, London Wembley The SSE Arena