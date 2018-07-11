Carrie Underwood posted a sweet tribute to her husband Mike Fisher as they marked their eight year anniversary.

The 'Before He Cheats' hitmaker paid tribute to the ice hockey player and admitted she wasn't sure ''where the time'' had gone.

She wrote on Instagram: ''Here's to 8 years, babe! Where does the time go?! I love you today more than yesterday...which was more than the day before...and so on and so forth. Here's to many more years together! love you! (sic)''

Meanwhile, Carrie previously revealed she met her husband Mike at a fan meet-and-greet in 2008, when he tracked her down in order to ask her on a date.

The blonde beauty revealed: ''Yeah! No, he was! I met him at a meet-and-greet.''

Carrie and Mike married in 2010, and the couple share a three-year-old son Isaiah whom the country singer has previously said surprises her with ''something new'' every day.

Asked whether the highlight of her year would be a professional or personal moment, the 'Church Bells' singer said: ''There's a lot of intertwining of the two. The ['Storyteller Tour'] has been absolutely amazing, but Isaiah's been there the whole way so it's all colliding. Every day he does something new, every day is wonderful with him ...

''Sometimes you have to make more of an effort to be with each other because it's really easy to put all of your time and energy into your baby. It's been - not challenging, but just something that we've really just trying to be mindful of and try to make time for each other. We're planning a vacation right now - we need it!''