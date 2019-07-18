Carrie Underwood and Mike Fisher enjoyed a quiet anniversary.

The couple recently celebrated their milestone ninth wedding anniversary with some horseriding and a quiet meal out.

She told People magazine: ''We didn't do much. We had gotten horses recently and I hadn't gotten to really get to know them because my life has been nutso. So we took the horses out and I got to ride for the first time. There's this cute little restaurant that's literally 5 minutes away from our house and that's really where we go the most. Call somebody to come watch the kids and sneak away and we're back in like an hour and a half. The anniversary was good.''

Carrie shared a photo collage of their day together and wrote: ''Spent my morning with my cowboy and our horses! #TooManySelfies (sic).''

The retired hockey player also shared a photo of himself with his wife - the mother of his sons Isaiah, four, and five-month-old Jacob - and admitted their time together has flown by.

He wrote: ''9 years feels like 9 minutes!!!! Grateful to be on this journey with you @carrieunderwood !! Time sure does fly #datenight #happyanniversary (sic)''

The 'Cry Pretty' hitmaker recently revealed she was taking her kids on tour with her because she didn't want to miss any milestones.

She said ''Our first day of the 'Storyteller Tour', my son Isaiah walked for the first time. Now he's four and we're on the 'Cry Pretty Tour'.

''I just know we're gonna have many more milestones with him and with Jacob. It just makes my heart happy [that] I have the kind of job where I can bring my children with me and they can be a part of it. My work and my life kind of collide all together and it makes for a big, wonderful mess.''