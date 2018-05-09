Carrie Underwood, Florida Georgia Line and Jason Aldean lead the CMT Music Awards with four nominations each.

The 'Before He Cheats' hitmaker has received a nod in the Video of the Year, Female Video of the Year and Collaborative Video of the Year categories for 'The Champion', her video with Ludacris, as well as in the CMT Performance of the Year category for her duet of 'The Fighter' with Keith Urban during last year's CMT Awards.

Meanwhile, Jason Aldean - who was on stage at the Route 91 Harvest Festival in October when a gunman opened fire on the crowd - has been nominated for Video of the Year and Male Video of the Year for 'You Make It Easy' and will go head to head against himself in the CMT Performance of the Year category, receiving two nominations - one for his performance of 'I Won't Back Down' at last year's awards ceremony with Keith Urban, Chris Stapleton and Little Big Town as well as his performance of 'Midnight Rider' with Charles Kelley, Darius Rucker and Derek Trucks.

Florida Georgia Line's four nods include nominations for the 'Meant To Be' video with Bebe Rexha.

Elsewhere, Blake Shelton's 'I'll Name The Dogs' music video has been honoured with a nod in the Video of the Year and Male Video of the Year category alongside Thomas Rhett for 'Marry Me'. And Maren Morris and Miranda Lambert will go head to head for the Female Video of the Year award with 'I Could Use A Love Song' and 'Tin Man' respectively whilst husband and wife duo Tim McGraw and Faith Hill will go against Florida Georgia Line in the Duo Video of the Year category.

The CMT Music Awards will air on June 6 and will be hosted by country music group Little Big Town.

The full list of nominations at the CMT Music Awards are as follows:

Video of the Year

Bebe Rexha feat. Florida Georgia Line, 'Meant To Be'

Blake Shelton, 'I'll Name The Dogs'

Brett Young, 'Mercy'

Brothers Osborne, 'It Ain't My Fault'

Carrie Underwood feat. Ludacris, 'The Champion'

Dan + Shay, 'Tequila'

Jason Aldean, 'You Make It Easy'

Justin Timberlake feat. Chris Stapleton, 'Say Something'

Kane Brown feat. Lauren Alaina, 'What Ifs'

Kelsea Ballerini, 'Legends'

Luke Combs, 'When It Rains It Pours'

Thomas Rhett, 'Marry Me'

Male Video of the Year

Blake Shelton, 'I'll Name The Dogs'

Dustin Lynch, 'Small Town Boy'

Jason Aldean, 'You Make It Easy'

Jon Pardi, 'Heartache On The Dance Floor'

Luke Bryan, 'Light It Up'

Thomas Rhett, 'Marry Me'

Female Video of the Year

Carly Pearce, 'Every Little Thing'

Carrie Underwood feat. Ludacris, 'The Champion'

Kelsea Ballerini, 'Legends'

Lauren Alaina, 'Doin' Fine'

Maren Morris, 'I Could Use A Love Song'

Miranda Lambert, 'Tin Man' from 2017 ACM Awards

Duo Video of the Year

Big & Rich, 'California'

Brothers Osborne, 'It Ain't My Fault'

Dan + Shay, 'Tequila'

Florida Georgia Line, 'Smooth'

High Valley, 'She's With Me'

Tim McGraw & Faith Hill, 'Speak To A Girl'

Group Video of the Year

Lady Antebellum, 'You Look Good'

LANco, 'Greatest Love Story'

Little Big Town, 'When Someone Stops Loving You'

Midland, 'Make A Little'

Old Dominion, 'No Such Thing As A Broken Heart'

Rascal Flatts, 'Yours If You Want It'

Zac Brown Band, 'My Old Man'

Breakthrough Video of the Year

Carly Pearce, 'Every Little Thing'

Danielle Bradbery, 'Sway'

Devin Dawson, 'All On Me'

LANco, 'Greatest Love Story'

Russell Dickerson, 'Yours'

Walker Hayes, 'You Broke Up With Me'

Collaborative Video of the Year

Bebe Rexha feat. Florida Georgia Line, 'Meant To Be'

Carrie Underwood feat. Ludacris, 'The Champion'

Cole Swindell feat. Dierks Bentley, 'Flatliner'

Justin Timberlake feat. Chris Stapleton, 'Say Something'

Kane Brown feat. Lauren Alaina, 'What Ifs'

Thomas Rhett feat. Maren Morris, 'Craving You'

CMT Performance of the Year

Andra Day, Common, Little Big Town, Lee Ann Womack and Danielle Bradbery, 'Stand Up For Something' (From 2017 CMT Artists of the Year)

Backstreet Boys and Florida Georgia Line, 'Everybody' (From CMT Crossroads)

Charles Kelley, Jason Aldean, Darius Rucker and Derek Trucks, 'Midnight Rider' (From 2017 CMT Music Awards)

Earth, Wind & Fire and Lady Antebellum, 'September' (From CMT Crossroads)

Jason Aldean, Keith Urban, Chris Stapleton and Little Big Town, 'I Won't Back Down' (From 2017 CMT Artists of the Year)

Keith Urban feat. Carrie Underwood, 'The Fighter' (From 2017 CMT Music Awards)