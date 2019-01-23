Carrie Underwood has adopted a German Shepherd puppy.

The 35-year-old singer might be getting ready to welcome her second child with husband Mike Fisher - with whom she already has three-year-old son Isaiah - but the family have added to their ranks a little earlier than expected, as they've adopted a new puppy, which Isaiah has named Zero.

In an Instagram post uploaded by hockey star Mike, he wrote: ''Meet the newest member of our family! Isaiah affectionately named him Zero. I guess it fits because it's the chance of surviving if you try to break into our home #GSD (sic)''

Carrie's second pregnancy comes after she tragically suffered three miscarriages between 2017 and the start of 2018, and the 'Cry Pretty' hitmaker believes her impending arrival is a ''true miracle''.

A source previously said: ''Carrie is so healthy and happy. Carrie and Mike are so thankful for this precious time, they are great parents and have always wanted more children so they believe this is a true miracle.''

The 'Before He Cheats' singer had a rough year in 2017, after having not only suffered two of her three miscarriages, but also having a scary fall which resulted in a broken rise and 40 stitches on her face.

But the source insists she has ''come a long way'' since her accident, and has been ''incredibly strong'' in the face of her hardships.

They added: ''2017 was one of the most challenging years of Carrie's life. She had big plans for herself and every step of the way she faced roadblocks.

''Carrie is a great mother and an amazing performer and wanted 2017 to be her year. She made some big changes in management but dealing with her career, her miscarriages, her fall and losing part of her team was almost more than she could handle.

''She has come a long way and we are all so proud of her. She is incredibly strong. She has an incredibly supportive family and leaned on them and her closest friends to get through it all.''