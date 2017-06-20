Carrie Fisher's drug use was ''not news'' to her brother Todd Fisher.

The 'Star Wars' actress - who passed away in December aged 60 - was found to have traces of cocaine, heroin, and ecstasy in her system at the time of her death according to an autopsy report released on Monday (19.06.17), but her brother Todd insists he's ''not shocked'' by the news.

Whilst Carrie's cause of death has been ruled as being caused by sleep apnea, Todd believes it was a combination of the common sleep disorder paired with the illegal substances that ultimately ended her life.

He said: ''I would tell you, from my perspective that there's certainly no news that Carrie did drugs. If you want to know what killed her, it's all of it. Without her drugs, maybe she would have left long ago. I am not shocked that part of her health was affected by drugs.''

And Todd also went on to thank Carrie's fans for their well wishes, and said any negative comments about her drug use has been drowned out by the ''overwhelming'' support the family has received.

He told 'Entertainment Tonight': ''We are touched by the outpouring and overwhelming support from her fans. The few negative comments are crushed by them, they come to her defence and allow us to rest.''

Despite finding the substances in her blood, the autopsy report claimed there is not enough evidence to ''establish the significance'' of the narcotics in connection with the star's death.

The report stated: ''Based on the available toxicological information, we cannot establish the significance of the multiple substances that were detected in Ms. Fisher's blood and tissue, with regard to the cause of death.''

In addition to the illegal drugs, Carrie was also allegedly taking Prozac, Abilify and Lamictal under prescription, as well as taking oxycodone without a prescription.