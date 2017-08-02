'Star Wars: The Last Jedi' offers an ''amazing'' send off for the late Carrie Fisher.

The iconic actress - who passed away in December 2016 aged 60 - will make her final ever outing as Princess Leia in the upcoming eighth instalment of the popular sci-fi franchise in scenes filmed prior to her death, and fellow 'Star Wars' actor John Boyega has said the movie does well in paying homage to the star.

Speaking to ABC News, John, 25, said: ''We really enjoyed each other's company. I was in Nigeria when we found out [about her death]. It was a strange, strange feeling. I felt like everyone in the cast went silent for a bit after that ... [But] this movie, it sends her off in an amazing, amazing way.''

The news comes after director Rian Johnson reassured fans that Princess Leia's final outing would offer ''some kind of catharsis'' and ''emotional satisfaction''.

He said: ''[I hope it] emotionally gives some kind of catharsis... it gives some kind of emotional satisfaction. I think so, I really hope so. I know for me it does.''

And the 43-year-old filmmaker says Carrie's performance in the movie is ''really beautiful'', and despite the scenes not being filmed in the knowledge they would be her last, there are still moments within the feature that will ''mean a lot to people''.

He added: ''Carrie gives a really beautiful performance in the film ... We obviously didn't make the movie to be her final film - final Star Wars movie. Given that though, I think there are scenes that she has that are going to mean a lot to people ... there are scenes that we have with her where, now not having her around, I watch them and I think, I'm really thankful that we have that and that we can give that to people.''

'Star Wars: The Last Jedi' will hit screens on December 15.