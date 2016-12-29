Devotees, some dressed as her Star Wars character Princess Leia, gathered at the Disneyland complex in Anaheim to honour the star by holding lightsabers aloft.

"It was a random thing," said event organiser Jeff Rowan. "A lightsaber vigil was very fitting, even though technically she never really even carried a lightsaber (as Leia)."

Fisher died on Tuesday (27Dec16), four days after suffering a massive heart attack on a flight from London to Los Angeles.

There was also a major lightsaber vigil on Wednesday in Austin, Texas