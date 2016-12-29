Hundreds of Carrie Fisher fans staged a silent lightsaber tribute to the late Star Wars icon in California on Wednesday night (28Dec16).
Devotees, some dressed as her Star Wars character Princess Leia, gathered at the Disneyland complex in Anaheim to honour the star by holding lightsabers aloft.
"It was a random thing," said event organiser Jeff Rowan. "A lightsaber vigil was very fitting, even though technically she never really even carried a lightsaber (as Leia)."
Fisher died on Tuesday (27Dec16), four days after suffering a massive heart attack on a flight from London to Los Angeles.
There was also a major lightsaber vigil on Wednesday in Austin, Texas
