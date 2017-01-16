Carrie Fisher was an ''original screen icon'', according to Laura Dern.

The 49-year-old actress appears alongside Carrie in the eagerly-awaited 'Star Wars: Episode VIII' and has hailed the Hollywood star after she passed away aged 60 in late December.

Of her on-screen co-star, Laura said: ''We put a lot of focus currently on what it is to be a female icon, what it is to use your voice, what it is to be comfortable in your own skin.

''She has always been one of the most extraordinary beacons, an original screen icon.''

Laura - whose role in the new movie has not been revealed - admitted Carrie and her 'Star Wars' character Princess Leia were icons for her as a child.

She told ET Online: ''I don't know any of us who didn't play Princess Leia for a Halloween, or in our life.

''What an incredible gift to to witness that whole legacy.''

This comes shortly after Lucasfilm denied suggestions it is seeking the rights to use Carrie's digital image in future 'Star Wars' movies.

Carrie finished shooting 'Star Wars: Episode VIII' prior to her passing, but it had been rumoured her image could still appear in the franchise.

However, a statement posted on StarWars.com read: ''We want to assure our fans that Lucasfilm has no plans to digitally recreate Carrie Fisher's performance as Princess or General Leia Organa.

''Carrie Fisher was, is, and always will be a part of the Lucasfilm family. She was our princess, our general, and more importantly, our friend. We are still hurting from her loss. We cherish her memory and legacy as Princess Leia, and will always strive to honour everything she gave to Star Wars.''