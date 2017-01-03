Actress/screenwriter Sharon Horgan is grateful Carrie Fisher made her feel guilty about trying to cancel dinner plans on her final night in London, because it was the last meal they would ever share.
The Star Wars icon had been in the British capital to promote her recent memoir, The Princess Diarist, and film episodes of comedy series Catastrophe, in which she portrayed the mother-in-law from hell, starring alongside co-creator Sharon.
Carrie had plans to meet with her co-star and author Salman Rushdie, an old friend, for dinner on the final night of her trip on 22 December (16), but Sharon reveals she nearly pulled out of the gathering because she was too hungover.
"It was the day after our last day's filming of Catastrophe and I was monstrously hungover and tired and incapable," Sharon explains in a piece for The Guardian. "I tried to cry off and she reminded me that she had dragged her a** all the way out to Hackney (in East London) to see me the week before and I should return the favour. So I did. Thank the dark lord, I did."
Carrie flew back to Los Angeles on 23 December (16), but suffered a heart attack mid-flight and died four days later, on 27 December (16), aged 60.
Recalling her friend's sharp wit, Sharon adds conversations with Carrie were "always entertaining and wise and scattershot and full of quips and quotes with a dash of subliminal therapy".
"There was pain there, and responsibility, and her own demons," she wrote. "It added up to a head full of aggravation, as well as incredible anecdotes. I asked her when she ever got to have a moment of normal. She pointed at me and then back at herself on the sofa and said: 'Doing this.'"
Fisher's family was plunged into sadness again the day after Carrie's passing, when her mum, Hollywood veteran Debbie Reynolds, also died, aged 84. A double funeral is reportedly set to take place for mother and daughter in Los Angeles on Thursday (05Jan17).
Appealing both to a new generation of viewers and fans of the series since the...
After the victory of the Rebel Alliance over the Galactic Empire and subsequent demolition of...
It's been thirty years since the Rebel Alliance; led by the noble Luke Skywalker, the...
The cast and crew of the hugely anticipated upcoming 'Star Wars' movie 'The Force Awakens'...
Secret Cinema's Star Wars event is a mind-blowing experience of a lifetime for any Star...
30 years ago, the Rebel Alliance struck their killing blow against the Galactic Empire. The...
The Rebel Alliance struck a terrific blow to the Galactic Empire with the destruction of...
The galaxy is in turmoil. A Rebel Alliance is rising up against the villainous Galactic...
A long time ago in a galaxy far, far away. The majestic order of honourable,...
Set three decades after the devastating events of 'Star Wars Episode VI: Return of the...
As it explores Hollywood's inbred underbelly, this film becomes increasingly deranged and also rather dark...
Havana Segrand (Julianne Moore) is an actress struggling with her insecurities and desperate to reprise...
Star Wars Celebration is a weekend fan festival that brings fans and families together, from...
Loosely based on a real person, this unhinged drama gets increasingly lurid and grisly as...