The Star Wars icon had been in the British capital to promote her recent memoir, The Princess Diarist, and film episodes of comedy series Catastrophe, in which she portrayed the mother-in-law from hell, starring alongside co-creator Sharon.

Carrie had plans to meet with her co-star and author Salman Rushdie, an old friend, for dinner on the final night of her trip on 22 December (16), but Sharon reveals she nearly pulled out of the gathering because she was too hungover.

"It was the day after our last day's filming of Catastrophe and I was monstrously hungover and tired and incapable," Sharon explains in a piece for The Guardian. "I tried to cry off and she reminded me that she had dragged her a** all the way out to Hackney (in East London) to see me the week before and I should return the favour. So I did. Thank the dark lord, I did."

Carrie flew back to Los Angeles on 23 December (16), but suffered a heart attack mid-flight and died four days later, on 27 December (16), aged 60.

Recalling her friend's sharp wit, Sharon adds conversations with Carrie were "always entertaining and wise and scattershot and full of quips and quotes with a dash of subliminal therapy".

"There was pain there, and responsibility, and her own demons," she wrote. "It added up to a head full of aggravation, as well as incredible anecdotes. I asked her when she ever got to have a moment of normal. She pointed at me and then back at herself on the sofa and said: 'Doing this.'"

Fisher's family was plunged into sadness again the day after Carrie's passing, when her mum, Hollywood veteran Debbie Reynolds, also died, aged 84. A double funeral is reportedly set to take place for mother and daughter in Los Angeles on Thursday (05Jan17).