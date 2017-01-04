The Star Wars icon was hospitalised on 23 December (16) after suffering a heart attack onboard a flight from London to Los Angeles. The 60-year-old died four days later, on 27 December (16).

A spokesperson for the Los Angeles Coroner's office has since revealed to People.com an autopsy was completed last Friday (30Dec16), and her body was released to "a mortuary selected by the family".

It is not clear who requested the post-mortem results, including toxicology information, to be sealed from public view or why, but Los Angeles Assistant Chief Coroner Ed Winter insists the hold is "not abnormal", noting the ban may be lifted "within a couple days or next week".

A similar motion also prevented the cause of deaths for tragic stars Whitney Houston and Paul Walker from being immediately released to the public.

Meanwhile, TMZ.com reports Carrie's body has already been cremated, as per her final wishes.

A private memorial service is planned to take place in Los Angeles on Thursday (05Jan17) for Carrie and her mother Debbie Reynolds, who died on 28 December (16), a day after losing her daughter.

A double burial will then follow at the city's Forest Lawn Memorial Park on Friday (06Jan17), when a portion of Carrie's ashes will be placed in a coffin and laid to rest beside her mother's remains.

Carrie's daughter, Scream Queens actress Billie Lourd, is also making plans to hold a public event at a later date to honour the memories of her mum and grandmother, with reports suggesting Meryl Streep has been approached to deliver the keynote eulogy at the fan gathering.