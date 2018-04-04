Carrie Fisher taught John Boyega how to be himself.

The 26-year-old actor starred alongside the late actress - who passed away in December 2016 aged 60 - in the two most recent 'Star Wars' movies, and has admitted the best piece of advice he ever got from the iconic Princess Leia was to have the ''freedom'' to be who he is.

When asked by Elle magazine what he learned from Carrie, John said: ''Be who you are, and let the world judge you how they will. Her freedom gave me the strength to say, 'I don't care what you guys think. Because for you to have an opinion on me, I must've made it to a certain point.''

It isn't the only time John - who plays Finn in the new trilogy of sci-fi movies - has spoken of his time with the late actress either, as he previously joked that he failed his diet because Carrie had told him to ''take some chocolate bars'' from her stash in the fridge.

He said: ''I was on a strict diet during 'Episode VIII', and she was like, 'Kid, get into that fridge and take some chocolate bars. I have many there.' And I did. I failed my diet because Carrie Fisher told me to. And it [felt] great.''

The London-born actor has shot to fame since starring in the hugely popular franchise, as well as his role in the recently released 'Pacific Rim: Uprising', but still doesn't believe he is a celebrity.

He said: ''The downside? You'll sometimes get it while walking on the street.

''I don't see myself as a celebrity. I walk on the street because I have always walked on the street. Sometimes somebody will ask for a selfie and it's not the right time.

''I have no problem being polite. But you're not always going to get the best response. Some people think: that's your job. That is understandable. But you know...''