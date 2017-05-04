Carrie Fisher's half-sister Joely ''misses'' having her sibling around as they would always talk on the phone to discuss ''anything''.
The iconic 'Star Wars' actress tragically passed away on December 27 at the age of 60 after suffering a cardiac arrest, and her 49-year-old half-sister - who is also the daughter of Eddie Fisher but has a different mother to Carrie - has said she is still healing from the loss as she misses being able to ''make jokes'' with her sibling.
She said: ''I miss her around. I miss being able to call and, you know, make a joke about politics, frankly, anything.''
Although Carrie passed away on December 27, she was taken into hospital before Christmas Eve (24.12.16) after suffering a heart attack on a plane, meaning she couldn't uphold a promise she made to Joely the last time they spoke, which was to ''see each other at Christmas''.
Speaking about the last time she spoke to her sister, Joely said: ''I saw her in November for her [60th] birthday and we had a grand time, the typical Carrie party.
''[The last time I text her was] from the night before she got on her fateful flight and I've saved them, screen shotted, backed them up onto, you know, other hard drives because, you know, I don't ever want to lose them. We talked about politics. We talked about our mothers, who were frail, both of them. And, our children and promised to see each other at Christmas, which I upheld. I was there ... I think she knew I was there.''
And despite her heart-breaking loss, Joely says she's ''determined'' not to let herself get ''lost in tragedy'', as she wants to try and be an inspiration to her sister's fans.
Speaking in a new episode of 'The Dr. Oz Show' which aired on Thursday (04.05.17), Joely said: ''I think you either go dark or you go funny ...You could lose yourself in tragedy and in sort of your own demons and she was determined not to.
''I'm finding that, you know, not only were people fans, they looked to her for solace and for finding the funny and for knowing that if she could survive, that they could. And with her not surviving, they're looking for me.''
