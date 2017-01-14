Lucasfilm have dismissed suggestions they are seeking the rights to use Carrie Fisher's digital image in future 'Star Wars' films.

It had been claimed Disney had entered negotiations to her use likeness with the late actress' estate following her death last month at the age of 60, but they insist that is not the case, though they will always ''strive to honour everything'' the star gave to the sci-fi series.

A statement posted on StarWars.com read: ''We want to assure our fans that Lucasfilm has no plans to digitally recreate Carrie Fisher's performance as Princess or General Leia Organa.

''Carrie Fisher was, is, and always will be a part of the Lucasfilm family. She was our princess, our general, and more importantly, our friend. We are still hurting from her loss. We cherish her memory and legacy as Princess Leia, and will always strive to honour everything she gave to Star Wars.''

After recent 'Star Wars' prequel 'Rogue One' featured a likeness of Peter Cushing, despite the actor having died in 1994, BBC's 'Newsnight' programme reported Disney wanted to use the same technology to enable Carrie's General Leia to appear in future films in the series.

Kirsty Wark said on the show: ''With what might be regarded as unseemly haste, Disney is negotiating with the actor's estate over her continued appearance in the franchise. If Disney gets the go-ahead, Carrie Fisher will join Peter Cushing, who, last month, played a key role in Rogue One as Grand Moff Tarkin.''

Carrie was believed to have completed filming on 'Star Wars: Episode VIII' before her death, though there are further films planned in the franchise.

It was previously claimed the studio will receive a staggering $50 million after having taken out insurance incase the actress was unable to fulfil her three-movie contract.

Lloyds of London will pay out for the ''contract protection cover'', with the insurance underwritten by US-based Exceptional Risk Advisors, who say there are ''experts in insuring complex human capital risks for highly successful individuals''.

The staggering sum is said to be the biggest personal accident insurance claim ever.